UAE Govt Should Ensure Adequate Food, Medicines to Indians in Dubai: Vijayan Urges PM

Thiruvananthapuram: Expressing concern about the safety and well-being of Indians in Dubai following the outbreak of COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to urge the UAE government to ensure adequate food, medicines and emergency service facilities.
In the letter, Vijayan said out of the 2.8 million Indian migrants in UAE, nearly one million were from the
southern state. "It is learnt that the situation in Dubai is worsening. We are receiving number of complaints regarding inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities in the country and apprehensions are raised about the imminent community spread of the disease.
"Most of the requests convey that preventive measures and quarantine methods being implemented in Dubai are neither
effective nor adequate", the April 9 letter, a copy of which was released to the media, here said. The majority of Keralites are blue collar workers and living in crowded facilities in Dubai and hence there was a "very high" possibility of the disease spreading, he said.
Pointing out that the Kerala government was very much concerned about their safety and well-being, Vijayan urged
Modi to urgently take up the matter with the UAE government.
