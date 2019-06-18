Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UAE Has Assured Supply of Oil, LPG Despite Tanker Attacks, Says India

Attacks on two oil tankers last week raised concerns about potential oil supply disruptions as a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters

Updated:June 18, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press briefing. (File photo)
New Delhi: United Arab Emirates' Minister of State and ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has assured India of uninterrupted supply of oil and liquefied petroleum gas despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

He said he discussed collaboration between India and the UAE during a telephone conversation with Jaber.

Attacks on two oil tankers last week raised concerns about potential supply disruptions as a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.​

