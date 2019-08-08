Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UAE Urges Citizens to Postpone Travel to Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian government imposed restrictions in the Valley before scrapping Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
UAE Urges Citizens to Postpone Travel to Jammu & Kashmir
Roads across the Kashmir Valley are desolate as individual cars and motorcycles are frisked every 100 metres. (Photos: News18)
Loading...

Dubai: The UAE has advised its citizens to postpone travel to Jammu and Kashmir and asked those who are already there to follow the instructions of the local authorities, according to a media report.

The Indian government imposed restrictions in the Valley before scrapping Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. There is a communication shutdown and certain other restrictions in the valley.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) in a tweet on Wednesday said, "as a result of the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation advises citizens to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, and calls upon those who are there to follow the instructions of local authorities."

