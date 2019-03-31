UAE's Education Ministry to Issue Equivalency for All Indian Degrees

In a huge relief for many expats, the UAE Ministry of Education has agreed to issue equivalency for all Indian degrees that match the set criteria, the Indian embassy here announced on Sunday.Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Singh Suri said the Ministry has agreed to accept Indian academic and professional certificates after the embassy issued clarifications on the issue of the external and internal marks mentioned in mark lists."There was lack of clarity about the fact that some of our universities issue both internal and external mark sheets as part of their degrees. These were not accepted by the UAE side, leading to considerable difficulty for those seeking jobs and even for some teachers already holding jobs," the envoy told Khaleej Times.Many Indians were caught in a tight spot after their degree certificates were rejected for equivalency, and they had approached the embassy seeking help.According to an embassy statement, Suri called on the UAE Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, to resolve the issue."I am happy that after substantive discussions with the ministry, the issue has been resolved and equivalence will be provided to all applicants who meet other relevant requirements. I must thank the minister for his support and understanding," said Suri."I am sure the decision by the ministry will come as a huge relief to many Indians who were struggling to get equivalence for their degrees," the Ambassador added.UAE equivalency on Indian degrees is mandatory for Indians to work in the UAE.