English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UAE's Education Ministry to Issue Equivalency for All Indian Degrees
Many Indians were caught in a tight spot after their degree certificates were rejected for equivalency, and they had approached the embassy seeking help.
File photo of UAE flag. (Reuters)
Loading...
Abu Dhabi: In a huge relief for many expats, the UAE Ministry of Education has agreed to issue equivalency for all Indian degrees that match the set criteria, the Indian embassy here announced on Sunday.
Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Singh Suri said the Ministry has agreed to accept Indian academic and professional certificates after the embassy issued clarifications on the issue of the external and internal marks mentioned in mark lists.
"There was lack of clarity about the fact that some of our universities issue both internal and external mark sheets as part of their degrees. These were not accepted by the UAE side, leading to considerable difficulty for those seeking jobs and even for some teachers already holding jobs," the envoy told Khaleej Times.
Many Indians were caught in a tight spot after their degree certificates were rejected for equivalency, and they had approached the embassy seeking help.
According to an embassy statement, Suri called on the UAE Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, to resolve the issue.
"I am happy that after substantive discussions with the ministry, the issue has been resolved and equivalence will be provided to all applicants who meet other relevant requirements. I must thank the minister for his support and understanding," said Suri.
"I am sure the decision by the ministry will come as a huge relief to many Indians who were struggling to get equivalence for their degrees," the Ambassador added.
UAE equivalency on Indian degrees is mandatory for Indians to work in the UAE.
Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Singh Suri said the Ministry has agreed to accept Indian academic and professional certificates after the embassy issued clarifications on the issue of the external and internal marks mentioned in mark lists.
"There was lack of clarity about the fact that some of our universities issue both internal and external mark sheets as part of their degrees. These were not accepted by the UAE side, leading to considerable difficulty for those seeking jobs and even for some teachers already holding jobs," the envoy told Khaleej Times.
Many Indians were caught in a tight spot after their degree certificates were rejected for equivalency, and they had approached the embassy seeking help.
According to an embassy statement, Suri called on the UAE Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, to resolve the issue.
"I am happy that after substantive discussions with the ministry, the issue has been resolved and equivalence will be provided to all applicants who meet other relevant requirements. I must thank the minister for his support and understanding," said Suri.
"I am sure the decision by the ministry will come as a huge relief to many Indians who were struggling to get equivalence for their degrees," the Ambassador added.
UAE equivalency on Indian degrees is mandatory for Indians to work in the UAE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers
- Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results