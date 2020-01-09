Take the pledge to vote

UAPA Tribunal Upholds Ban on Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs for Justice

The tribunal has held that it was clear from the evidence on record that activities of the group were 'unlawful', 'disruptive' and 'threaten the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India'.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre's ban on pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel.

The tribunal has held that it was clear from the evidence on record that activities of the group were "unlawful", "disruptive" and "threaten the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India".

Justice Patel also said that the evidence proves that SFJ was "working in collusion with anti-India entities and forces".

"Thus, the Central Government had sufficient cause to take action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for declaring Sikhs For Justice as an unlawful association.

"The notification dated July 10, 2019 issued by the Union of India under the Act declaring Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) to be an unlawful association is hereby confirmed. The reference is answered in the affirmative," the tribunal said.

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ as an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Thereafter, in August a tribunal was set up for adjudicating whether there was sufficient cause to declare SFJ as an unlawful association.

