Uber Driver Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

An Uber cab driver was booked for allegedly raping a woman passenger while she was returning from her friend’s house early morning, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who hails from Jharkhand and has been living in Bengaluru for a couple of years, registered a complaint at Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station on Wednesday. She told the police that she booked the cab from HSR Layout to Murugesh Palya.

When they reached the destination, the driver locked the car doors and allegedly raped her. He then pushed her out of the taxi. During that time, she managed to snatch his phone. The driver was apparently too scared to stay back and fled without taking his phone, which is now in the police custody.

The woman works at a private firm while the driver has been with Uber in Bengaluru for the last two years.

The police have withheld the name of the driver as the investigation is at the preliminary stage.

Additional police commissioner Murugan told media that the driver has been booked for rape under Section 376. “We acted swiftly upon the complaint and arrested the accused who is from Andhra Pradesh. We are questioning him thoroughly. A medical examination (of the woman) has been conducted.” The police will produce the accused to the magistrate soon.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been facing the heat of the opposition in the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly over the rape incident. Bommai told opposition leader Siddaramaiah, “We don’t delay any procedures in any cases, we take legal action as soon as the crime is reported.”

