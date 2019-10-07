Uber Driver Breaks Bengaluru Techie's Nose After Spat Over Fare Turns Ugly
The incident took place on Wednesday when the 23-year-old techie booked a shared Uber ride from his apartment in Hoodi to Kempegowda International Airport.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: The verbal duel over fare between an Uber driver and a passenger in Bengaluru turned ugly when the driver punched the passenger last week.
The incident took place on Wednesday when the 23-year-old techie, Aneek Roy, booked a shared Uber ride from his apartment in Hoodi to Kempegowda International Airport, The Hindu reported.
Roy had booked the cab to the airport as he was going to Kolkata to be with his family on Dasara. He alleged that the driver, identified as Harish KS, demanded the Uber Go fare to be paid before starting the ride to which Roy objected saying that he had booked a share ride.
The driver then asked Roy to cancel his ride, but he refused saying he would be made to pay the cancellation fee. Harish got agitated when Roy threatened to raise a complaint against him on the app and started throwing Roy’s bags from the vehicle.
“In a fit of rage, Harish punched Roy’s nose so hard that he started bleeding profusely,” the police officer was quoted as saying by the Hindu. Roy alleged that the driver kicked and punched him while abusing him. A shopkeeper then intervened and asked the driver to leave.
However, Roy’s trouble didn’t end at that. He was running late for the airport and booked another taxi. But he wasn’t allowed to take the flight owing to his bleeding nose. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment after which he filed a police complaint. Roy took a flight to Kolkata on Thursday.
The driver has been booked under various sections for assault, wrongful restraint and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. However, he is yet to be arrested.
