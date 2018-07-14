English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uber Driver Breaks Passenger's Nose in Bengaluru; Ola Driver Hurls Slipper at Rider
Within a week, two separate incidents of harassment of commuters by taxi drivers were reported from Bengaluru.
Representative image
New Delhi: The lack of safety in app-based taxi services such as Uber and Ola has come to the fore once again after two incidents of harassment of commuters at the hands of cab drivers were reported from Bengaluru.
On July 6, 30-year-old Abir Chandra’s Uber ride from office to home took an ugly turn when his driver, identified as Anush R, allegedly lost his temper at being asked to drive a little faster and asked Chandra to get down mid-way.
“In the middle of my trip, the driver told me to get out of the car as there was a lot of traffic on the road. When I refused, he pulled me out. When I pushed him back, he punched me and banged his head on my face. I started bleeding from my nose and mouth,” Chandra told the Times of India.
“When I tried to defend myself, the driver called other locals and started hitting me again,” he added.
Chandra said he was left on the road with injuries to his face and nose and fractured fingers. “A CT scan revealed injuries to my brain channels and blood clots behind my eyes,” he said.
The driver was barred from his services after Chandra complained to Uber. Police, however, said they had also received a complaint from the driver who accused the passenger of verbally abusing and then assaulting him.
In a separate incident, an Ola driver was arrested on charges of misbehaving with a female commuter on July 10. The victim, a college student, alleged that the driver started the meter even before arriving for the pick-up. When she questioned the driver, identified as Mahadeva, he abused her and tried to hurl his slipper towards her. He was arrested after the victim filed a complaint with the police, The Hindu reported.
The vehicle is registered in the name of Vishal Parekh who had appointed Mahadeva as the driver, police said.
“There was a disparity in the name registered with the company and the person driving. We have issued a notice to Ola on the same,” the daily quoted the police official as saying.
Also Watch
On July 6, 30-year-old Abir Chandra’s Uber ride from office to home took an ugly turn when his driver, identified as Anush R, allegedly lost his temper at being asked to drive a little faster and asked Chandra to get down mid-way.
“In the middle of my trip, the driver told me to get out of the car as there was a lot of traffic on the road. When I refused, he pulled me out. When I pushed him back, he punched me and banged his head on my face. I started bleeding from my nose and mouth,” Chandra told the Times of India.
“When I tried to defend myself, the driver called other locals and started hitting me again,” he added.
Chandra said he was left on the road with injuries to his face and nose and fractured fingers. “A CT scan revealed injuries to my brain channels and blood clots behind my eyes,” he said.
The driver was barred from his services after Chandra complained to Uber. Police, however, said they had also received a complaint from the driver who accused the passenger of verbally abusing and then assaulting him.
In a separate incident, an Ola driver was arrested on charges of misbehaving with a female commuter on July 10. The victim, a college student, alleged that the driver started the meter even before arriving for the pick-up. When she questioned the driver, identified as Mahadeva, he abused her and tried to hurl his slipper towards her. He was arrested after the victim filed a complaint with the police, The Hindu reported.
The vehicle is registered in the name of Vishal Parekh who had appointed Mahadeva as the driver, police said.
“There was a disparity in the name registered with the company and the person driving. We have issued a notice to Ola on the same,” the daily quoted the police official as saying.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She Would Love to Play Meena Kumari or Madhubala
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Late Chef Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' gets Six Emmy Nods
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight