Uber Driver Goes on Trip Without Passenger, Rider's Commentary on 'Journey' Keeps Twitter Amused

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2018, 9:01 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Mumbai resident recently had Twitterati in splits with real-time updates of his Uber driver who not only started the trip without him but also went around the city at his expense.

Preshit Deorukhkar booked a cab through the Uber app on July 19 but soon realised that the driver started the trip without him. Deorukhkar raised the issue with Uber on microblogging website Twitter, adding that the driver’s phone was not reachable. According to the Financial Express, July 19 was also the driver’s first day working with Uber.



The Mumbai resident soon realised that the driver was roaming around the city on his expense. He also brought to the notice of the app-based service that the driver did not have a proper name and was only identified as ‘P’ on the app.

The issue took a hilarious turn when Deorukhkar started tweeting about his driver’s journey, giving real-time updates of his antics.



Questioning if there was a dead body in the car, the user tweeted:



Though the driver cancelled the ride after the completion of the journey, Deorukhkar received a charge of Rs 857.43.



Responding to Deorukhkar’s complaints, Uber said they had refunded him and made a note about the driver’s profile. However, the Mumbai resident did not get an apology as expected.



Deorukhkar’s tweets attracted significant attention on the site, with many people recounting similar experiences.







