Uber Driver Goes on Trip Without Passenger, Rider's Commentary on 'Journey' Keeps Twitter Amused

@UberINSupport Hi, your 1-trip driver has started the trip without arriving at the location. His phone isn't reachable. What do I do? pic.twitter.com/L6tRT95gmI — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) 19 July 2018

Pickup was in Malad West. Driver has now reached the edge of north Mumbai. I'm assuming he has to dump something in the khaadi. pic.twitter.com/pG3QmAo6lg — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) 19 July 2018

Or he is dumping a dead body sealed in the car deep in the mangroves, me thinks. pic.twitter.com/SBokjKaLkK — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) 19 July 2018

Here’s Uber’s response about the case.



Driver goes for a joyride, tries to dupe the rider, wastes rider’s time, and all he gets is a “note” on his profile



All I got was this response from their internal support system. Note the lack of “sorry” or “apologies” in the response

🙄 pic.twitter.com/EcUxOTOgsM — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) 19 July 2018

Same had happened with me. It is high time that Uber should bring in some way where driver is not allowed to start trip until passenger is on board.https://t.co/WZKE8l2Wtq — Sudheendra Baliga (@baligasudhi) 21 July 2018

You should have let him come to you. I would have been interested in meeting this P. Looks like character from spy movies like Austin powers — Karan Singh (@firstkaransingh) 20 July 2018

A Mumbai resident recently had Twitterati in splits with real-time updates of his Uber driver who not only started the trip without him but also went around the city at his expense.Preshit Deorukhkar booked a cab through the Uber app on July 19 but soon realised that the driver started the trip without him. Deorukhkar raised the issue with Uber on microblogging website Twitter, adding that the driver’s phone was not reachable. According to the Financial Express, July 19 was also the driver’s first day working with Uber.The Mumbai resident soon realised that the driver was roaming around the city on his expense. He also brought to the notice of the app-based service that the driver did not have a proper name and was only identified as ‘P’ on the app.The issue took a hilarious turn when Deorukhkar started tweeting about his driver’s journey, giving real-time updates of his antics.Questioning if there was a dead body in the car, the user tweeted:Though the driver cancelled the ride after the completion of the journey, Deorukhkar received a charge of Rs 857.43.Responding to Deorukhkar’s complaints, Uber said they had refunded him and made a note about the driver’s profile. However, the Mumbai resident did not get an apology as expected.Deorukhkar’s tweets attracted significant attention on the site, with many people recounting similar experiences.