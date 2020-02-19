Uber Driver Held for Sexually Harassing Woman in Gurgaon
As soon as the victim boarded the car, the accused driver, identified as Manoj Kumar, started masturbating, said police. After reaching home, the woman revealed her ordeal to her father after which they registered an FIR.
Representative image.
Gurgaon: An Uber driver was held for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger, police said here on Wednesday. The accused had allegedly masturbated in his car in the presence of the woman, who was a Delhi University student, they said.
The woman had taken the cab from a Sector 51 locality here to the Huda City Centre Metro station on Tuesday.
"As soon as the victim boarded the car, the accused driver, identified as Manoj Kumar, started masturbating. It was an extremely embarrassing situation for her," said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.
The woman de-boarded the cab at the Metro station and returned home in an auto-rickshaw.
She revealed her ordeal to her father after which they approached the women police station in Sector 51 and registered an FIR.
"As soon as we received the complaint, the phone number of accused was put on surveillance. The accused, who belonged to Hisar, was arrested, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in '83 Will Amaze You
- Sidharth Shukla Fans Want Shilpa Shinde to Return Her Bigg Boss Trophy, She Gives a Savage Reply
- Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics
- Indians Pay More For Mobile & Broadband, if Subscriptions For Netflix And More Are Bundled