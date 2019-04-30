Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uber Driver in Bengaluru Leaves Family Stranded in Road at Midnight After Refusal to Pay in Cash

The cab aggregator advised Neha to call the police and ‘cut’ her call.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
File photo of Uber logo (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Uber is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons as a family of three was stranded in the road at midnight after their service provider refused to cancel the ride on the app, and pay the driver upfront instead.

The ordeal has been brought to the limelight by a Bengaluru resident, Neha Sehgal Bhatia, who booked an Uber cab on the night of April 27 at Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda airport to travel home, Whitefield, was left stranded on a deserted road near the airport by the cabbie. Photographs and videos posted by Bhatia shows the driver
Kiran taking out their luggage and keeping it in middle of the road.

“Looks like, he wanted to avoid the commission paid to Uber. We did not want to do that, loose the tracking and other so called safety features provided by Uber,” wrote Bhatia on Facebook.



“The driver switched off the AC, and locked the windows and doors. We felt really unsafe with our 3-year-old son, so immediately dialed the SOS number. The police helpline worked, and we were also able to call a couple of security guards to get us dropped near the airport premise,” she added.

When they tried to book another Uber cab, it was not possible. Cabs booked on the Uber platform from the airport can only start after a PIN sent to the rider is shared with the driver from the designated pick up point.

Bhatia who was travelling with her three-year-old son, alleged that Uber did not help, instead citing, “they have exhausted all resources”. The cab aggregator advised Neha to call the police and ‘cut’ her call.

After her ordeal went viral on social media, an Uber spokesperson, in a statement, said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to the rider. This form of misconduct by a driver partner violates our community guidelines. We are investigating this matter and will take necessary actions, as needed. Safety is paramount to Uber and we are deeply committed to it.”
