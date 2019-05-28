Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uber in Tight Spot After ex-UP Police Chief Files FIR Over Rs 52 Cancellation Fee

According to the FIR, the former DGP booked an Uber cab but had to cancel the trip immediately. The company charged him Rs 52.50 as cancellation charges and refused to refund the amount.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Uber in Tight Spot After ex-UP Police Chief Files FIR Over Rs 52 Cancellation Fee
Representative image of Uber.
Loading...
Lucknow: Ride hailing major Uber is in a tight spot after retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh registered a case of forgery against the cab company.

According to the FIR filed at the Gomti Nagar police station, the former DGP on Sunday booked an Uber cab but had to cancel the trip immediately.

The cab company charged him Rs 52.50 as cancellation charges. He spoke to the customer care but the company refused to refund the cancellation charges so he filed a case with the police.

Gomti Nagar station house officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the case was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations.

Uber officials have been asked to appear at the Gomti Nagar police station. They were yet to comply.

Uber spokesperson said if wrongly charged the customer can complain via its app, and it is refunded. "For cancellation and refunds, if a rider feels that they have been wrongly charged a fee, the rider can report, seek help on the app from their trip history and the fare is almost immediately refunded," said Uber spokesperson.
