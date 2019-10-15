Uber Taxi Driver Attacked on Head With Iron Rods by 2 Passengers in Kerala
The injured driver was left bleeding on the roadside. The car was later found abandoned near Kalady in Ernakulam district.
Representative image (REUTERS)
Thrissur (Kerala): An Uber taxi driver in Kerala was attacked on the head with an iron rod by two people who had hired the vehicle, before they escaped with the car early on Tuesday, police said.
The injured driver was left bleeding on the roadside. The car was later found abandoned near Kalady in Ernakulam district, they said.
The Highway police, who were on patrol duty, saw the driver, Rajesh, and took him to the hospital.
The incident occurred around one am Tuesday, they added. Rajesh said two people had booked the vehicle for a journey to Puthukkad.
When the taxi reached Amballur, they attacked the driver and left him on the road, before escaping with the vehicle.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo Winning the Nobel Prize Together is #CoupleGoals
- Fortnite Season 10 Ends With a Bang And Darkness, But What Exactly Happened?
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day