UCEED 2018 First Allotment List released for B.Design Admissions to IIT Bombay & Guwahati, IIITDM Jabalpur, Check Now

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had organized UCEED 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Updated:July 4, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions to IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur has been released on its official website – www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had organized UCEED 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

As per the first allotment list, the opening rank in open category for IIT Bombay is 1 and closing rank is 16, 17 to 53 for IIT Guwahati and 32 to 75 for IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates can refer to the official release to know opening and closing ranks for other categories.

Candidates awaiting UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions can follow the instructions below and download their status now:

How to check UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download given under today’s date i.e. July 4 2018
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your UCEED Roll Number and enter
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/1st_allotment_list_04July2018.pdf

Candidates who have made it to the first list will be emailed their provisional allotment letter at registered email addresses.

The selected candidates need to freeze or float their allotted seats from 4th to 8th July 2018, 11:55 PM.

Candidates need to login to their candidate profiles to administer freeze/float options. The second list of seat allotment will be released on 11th July 2018.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
