English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UCEED 2018 First Allotment List released for B.Design Admissions to IIT Bombay & Guwahati, IIITDM Jabalpur, Check Now
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had organized UCEED 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
(Image: News18.com)
UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions to IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur has been released on its official website – www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had organized UCEED 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
As per the first allotment list, the opening rank in open category for IIT Bombay is 1 and closing rank is 16, 17 to 53 for IIT Guwahati and 32 to 75 for IIITDM Jabalpur.
Candidates can refer to the official release to know opening and closing ranks for other categories.
Candidates awaiting UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions can follow the instructions below and download their status now:
How to check UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download given under today’s date i.e. July 4 2018
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your UCEED Roll Number and enter
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/1st_allotment_list_04July2018.pdf
Candidates who have made it to the first list will be emailed their provisional allotment letter at registered email addresses.
The selected candidates need to freeze or float their allotted seats from 4th to 8th July 2018, 11:55 PM.
Candidates need to login to their candidate profiles to administer freeze/float options. The second list of seat allotment will be released on 11th July 2018.
Also Watch
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had organized UCEED 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
As per the first allotment list, the opening rank in open category for IIT Bombay is 1 and closing rank is 16, 17 to 53 for IIT Guwahati and 32 to 75 for IIITDM Jabalpur.
Candidates can refer to the official release to know opening and closing ranks for other categories.
Candidates awaiting UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions can follow the instructions below and download their status now:
How to check UCEED 2018 First Allotment List for B.Design Admissions?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download given under today’s date i.e. July 4 2018
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your UCEED Roll Number and enter
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/1st_allotment_list_04July2018.pdf
Candidates who have made it to the first list will be emailed their provisional allotment letter at registered email addresses.
The selected candidates need to freeze or float their allotted seats from 4th to 8th July 2018, 11:55 PM.
Candidates need to login to their candidate profiles to administer freeze/float options. The second list of seat allotment will be released on 11th July 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India, Starting Price of Rs 29,999
- Volvo XC40 SUV Launched in India for Rs 39.9 Lakh, Competes Against BMW X1, Audi Q3
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement