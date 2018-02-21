English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UCEED 2018 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Saumya Divya Oberoi Bags Rank #1
UCEED 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Picture for representation.
UCEED 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) – uceed.iitb.ac.in. The varsity had organized the exam on 20th January 2018, last month, for candidates seeking admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur. As per the result declared today, 6219 candidates have qualified out of the total 11567 who had appeared for the same. Saumya Divya Oberoi from Pune secured the 1st rank with 244 score, Atul Tripathi from Ghaziabad bagged 2nd rank with 230 score and Krishna Ramesh Nair from Thiruvananthapuram followed with 3rd rank scoring 223. Candidates can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check UCEED 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website for UCEED 2018 - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
Step 2 – Under the ‘Announcements’ tab, click on ‘candidate portal link’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Login’
Step 4 – Enter your email address and password to login
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://portal.iitb.ac.in/CRP/?appid=18
Apart from IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur, other institutions like IIIT-Delhi, Srishti School of Art Design and Technology – Bengaluru, etc will consider UCEED 2018 scorecard to grant admissions to Undergraduate courses in Design.
Also Watch
How to check UCEED 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website for UCEED 2018 - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
Step 2 – Under the ‘Announcements’ tab, click on ‘candidate portal link’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Login’
Step 4 – Enter your email address and password to login
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://portal.iitb.ac.in/CRP/?appid=18
Apart from IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur, other institutions like IIIT-Delhi, Srishti School of Art Design and Technology – Bengaluru, etc will consider UCEED 2018 scorecard to grant admissions to Undergraduate courses in Design.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation