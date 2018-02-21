GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UCEED 2018 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Saumya Divya Oberoi Bags Rank #1

UCEED 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) – uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 21, 2018, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UCEED 2018 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Saumya Divya Oberoi Bags Rank #1
Picture for representation.
UCEED 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) – uceed.iitb.ac.in. The varsity had organized the exam on 20th January 2018, last month, for candidates seeking admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur. As per the result declared today, 6219 candidates have qualified out of the total 11567 who had appeared for the same. Saumya Divya Oberoi from Pune secured the 1st rank with 244 score, Atul Tripathi from Ghaziabad bagged 2nd rank with 230 score and Krishna Ramesh Nair from Thiruvananthapuram followed with 3rd rank scoring 223. Candidates can check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check UCEED 2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website for UCEED 2018 - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2 – Under the ‘Announcements’ tab, click on ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Login’

Step 4 – Enter your email address and password to login

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://portal.iitb.ac.in/CRP/?appid=18

Apart from IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur, other institutions like IIIT-Delhi, Srishti School of Art Design and Technology – Bengaluru, etc will consider UCEED 2018 scorecard to grant admissions to Undergraduate courses in Design.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You