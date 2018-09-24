UCEED 2019 Exam Schedule Out, Exam on 19th Jan 2019, Application Process Begins 9th Oct 2018

UCEED 2019 Exam Schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in, as per which, the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) is scheduled to be organized on 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The total duration of the B.Design course is 4 years.The applicant must be Class 12th or Senior Secondary passed to apply for UCEED 2019.The application process for the same shall begin next month on 9th October 2018 and interested candidates must submit their online application on or before 9th November 2018.UCEED 2019 - Important Dates:Application Process Starts – 9th October 2018Application Process Ends – 9th November 2018Registration with Late Fee – 10th to 16th November 2018Download Admit Card – 1st January 2019 onwardsUCEED 2019 Exam Date – 19th January 2019UCEED 2019 Result – 1st March 2019Interested candidates must check the above mentioned website tomorrow i.e. 25th September 2018 as the new website is scheduled to be made live tomorrow and more information could be released around UCEED 2019. Stay Tuned!