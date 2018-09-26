UCEED 2019 Information Brochure Out at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Deets Inside

UCEED 2019 Information Brochure has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is scheduled to organize Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) on Saturday, 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.The UCEED 2019 exam will be convened in a single shift from 10am to 1pm in 24 Indian Cities along with an International Center in Dubai.The online registration process for UCEED 2019 is scheduled to begin on 9th October 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 9th November 2018.UCEED 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:Qualifying Exam:The applicant must have passed Class XII or its equivalent in 2018 or should be appeared in 2019. Candidates who had appeared for Class XII for the first time in 2017 are not eligible to apply.Applicants from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts &Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED 2019.Age-Limit:Open or OBC-NCL Category - The applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1994SC, ST or PwD Category – The Applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1989.UCEED 2019 – Important Dates:Application Process Starts – 9th October 2018Application Process Ends – 9th November 2018Registration with Late Fee – 10th to 16th November 2018Download Admit Card – 1st January 2019 onwardsUCEED 2019 Exam Date – 19th January 2019UCEED 2019 Result – 1st March 2019Number of Attempts:A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times in consecutive years. UCEED score is valid for one year and only for admissions in the corresponding academic year.The Part 1 of UCEED 2019 brochure provides information related to the exam while Part 2 provides information related to the subsequent joint seat allocation for B.Des. admissions for the Academic Year 2019-2020 in the three Participating Institutes.Interested candidates can download the UCEED 2019 brochure from the below mentioned url: