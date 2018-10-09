English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UCEED 2019 Registration Begins Today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Apply Before 9th November 2018
IIT Bombay is scheduled to organise Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 on Saturday, 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Image for representation.
Loading...
UCEED 2019 Registration has begun today i.e. 9th October 2018 on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay - uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay is scheduled to organise Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 on Saturday, 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 10am to 1pm in 24 Indian Cities along with an International Center in Dubai. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before Friday, 9th November 2018.
How to apply for UCEED 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE’ flashing below ‘Oct 9 Start date for Online Registration’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://uceedapp.iitb.ac.in/UCEED/home.jsp
UCEED 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:
Qualifying Exam:
The applicant must be Class XII passed or its equivalent in 2018 or should be appearing in 2019. Candidates who had appeared for Class XII for the first time in 2017 are not eligible to apply.
Applicants from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED 2019.
Age-Limit:
Open or OBC-NCL Category - The applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1994
SC, ST or PwD Category – The Applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1989.
UCEED 2019 – Important Dates:
Application Process Starts – 9th October 2018
Application Process Ends – 9th November 2018
Registration with Late Fee – 10th to 16th November 2018
Download Admit Card – 1st January 2019 onwards
UCEED 2019 Exam Date – 19th January 2019
UCEED 2019 Result – 1st March 2019
UCEED 2019 - Information Brochure:
http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/UCEED.2019.Information.Brochure.pdf
How to apply for UCEED 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE’ flashing below ‘Oct 9 Start date for Online Registration’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://uceedapp.iitb.ac.in/UCEED/home.jsp
UCEED 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:
Qualifying Exam:
The applicant must be Class XII passed or its equivalent in 2018 or should be appearing in 2019. Candidates who had appeared for Class XII for the first time in 2017 are not eligible to apply.
Applicants from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED 2019.
Age-Limit:
Open or OBC-NCL Category - The applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1994
SC, ST or PwD Category – The Applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1989.
UCEED 2019 – Important Dates:
Application Process Starts – 9th October 2018
Application Process Ends – 9th November 2018
Registration with Late Fee – 10th to 16th November 2018
Download Admit Card – 1st January 2019 onwards
UCEED 2019 Exam Date – 19th January 2019
UCEED 2019 Result – 1st March 2019
UCEED 2019 - Information Brochure:
http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/UCEED.2019.Information.Brochure.pdf
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
- The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...