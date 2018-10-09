GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UCEED 2019 Registration Begins Today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Apply Before 9th November 2018

IIT Bombay is scheduled to organise Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 on Saturday, 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Updated:October 9, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
UCEED 2019 Registration has begun today i.e. 9th October 2018 on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay - uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay is scheduled to organise Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 on Saturday, 19th January 2019 for candidates seeking admissions in Bachelor of Design (B.Design) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 10am to 1pm in 24 Indian Cities along with an International Center in Dubai. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before Friday, 9th November 2018.

How to apply for UCEED 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE’ flashing below ‘Oct 9 Start date for Online Registration’

Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile

Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://uceedapp.iitb.ac.in/UCEED/home.jsp

UCEED 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:

Qualifying Exam:

The applicant must be Class XII passed or its equivalent in 2018 or should be appearing in 2019. Candidates who had appeared for Class XII for the first time in 2017 are not eligible to apply.

Applicants from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED 2019.

Age-Limit:
Open or OBC-NCL Category - The applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1994

SC, ST or PwD Category – The Applicant must have been born on or after October 1, 1989.

UCEED 2019 – Important Dates:

Application Process Starts – 9th October 2018
Application Process Ends – 9th November 2018
Registration with Late Fee – 10th to 16th November 2018
Download Admit Card – 1st January 2019 onwards
UCEED 2019 Exam Date – 19th January 2019
UCEED 2019 Result – 1st March 2019

UCEED 2019 - Information Brochure:
http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/UCEED.2019.Information.Brochure.pdf
