UCEED 2021: Last Date to Submit Application is October 10, Exam to be Held on January 17

The online registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2021 started on September 9. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of UCEED at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2021/. UCEED is conducted for admission to design courses (UG) in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) – Bombay, Guwahati and Hyderabad – and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ).

The last date to fill application forms without late fees is October 10. In case, a candidate misses the deadline for submission of application, he can fill the form till October 17 with late fees. This year, CEED 2021 is being organized by IIT-Bombay.

Candidates will be allowed to download admit cards from January 1. UCED 2021 will be conducted on January 17, 2021 and the results will be declared on March 10, 2021.

How to apply for UCEED 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of UCEED 2021, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Register Online on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the link against online registration portal

Step 4: Enter email ID with which you want to regi ster

Step 5: Fill application form and pay application fees

Before submitting the application form, candidates should ensure that all the details that have been entered are correct.

Eligibility criteria

Those who have passed Class 12 in 2020 or who will be appearing in Class 12 exams in 2021 are eligible for UCEED 2021. Students from any stream – Science, Commerce and Arts – can apply for UCEED 2021.

“The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1996 if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and on or after October 1, 1991 if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category,” says a notice.

Exam Pattern

The exam will of three hours and the question paper will have two sections – Part A and Part B. It will be of 300 marks – Part A carries 240 marks and Part B 60 marks. It is mandatory to attempt questions from both parts.