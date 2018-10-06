English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UCIL Recruitment: 210 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Before October 30, 2018
Interested and eligible candidates are required to download the prescribed application format from the official website and send it via post on or before October 30, 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UCIL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 188 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice has been released on the official website of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). UCIL aims to engage the selected Apprentices for UCIL, Jaduguda and Tummalapalle. Interested and eligible candidates are required to download the prescribed application format from the official website and send it via post at the below mentioned addresses so as it reaches on or before October 30, 2018.
How to apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ucil.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the following urls:
Enrolment for Apprenticeship Training in Designated Trades for the year 2018-19 (ADVT. No. 03 /2018)
Or
Enrolment for Apprenticeship Training in Designated Trades for the year 2018-19 (ADVT. No. 02/2018)
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the application form and send it at the following address:
For UCIL, Jaduguda: http://www.ucil.gov.in/pdf/job/Web_Apprentice%20Advt.%20Notification.pdf
Dy.General Manager [Inst./Pers. &IRs],
Uranium Corporation of India Limited, PO: Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand – 832 102
For UCIL, Tummalapalle: http://www.ucil.gov.in/pdf/job/Advt%2003%202018%20%20TMPL%20Apprentice.pdf
The General Manager [Mines-AP],
Uranium Corporation of India Limited, Tummalapalle, PO: Mabbuchintalapalle,
Dist: YSR Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh– 516 349
UCIL Apprentice Recruitment - Vacancy Details:
UCIL, Jaduguda - 188
UCIL, Tummalapalle - 22
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Matric/Std. X passed with minimum of 50% [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL] candidates and 45% [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates. The applicant must have passed ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training].
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 30th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisements above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be on merit basis i.e. on the basis of
marks obtained in their Matriculation exam & ITI.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
