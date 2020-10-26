UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies Announced for 92 Posts, Registration Process to Begin on October 27, 2020

The UCO Bank has announced the recruitment for 91 Specialist Officer vacancies for various Scale -I and Scale-II posts on its official website.

The online registration process for UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020 will begin on October 27 and the last date to register online is November 17, 2020. Interested candidates are advised to complete the UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020 registration process within the stipulated time. The UCO Bank recruitment 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2020 or January 2021.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification for UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2020. According to the official notification, the minimum age limit to apply for the UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020 is 21 years. The eligibility criteria can differ according to the posts. Candidates are requested to read the complete notification before the registration.

UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020: How to check the official notification

1. Go to the official website https://www.ucobank.com/english/job-opportunities.aspx

2. Click on the link which reads Recruitment of Specialist Officers in JMGS-I & MMGS-II - Revised (link will be available from 27.10.2020 to 17.11.2020)

3. The pdf will be downloaded

4. Open the notification pdf and go through it

Read the notification directly by clicking on the link Recruitment of Specialist Officers in JMGS-I & MMGS-II - Revised

UCO Bank SO recruitment 2020: Number of vacancies for each post

1. Security Officer (JMGS 1)- 9 vacancies

2. Engineers (JMGS 1) - 8 vacancies

3. Statistician (JMGS 1) - 2 vacancies

4. IT Officer (JMGS 1) - 20 vacancies

5. Chartered accountant/CFA (JMGS 1) - 25 vacancies

6. Economist (MMGS 2) - 2 vacancies

7. Chartered accountant/CFA (MMGS 2) - 25 vacancies

The UCO Bank SO selection process 2020 will be conducted on the basis of the written examination and personal interview. The candidates qualifying the UCO Bank SO recruitment exam 2020 will be kept on a probation period of 2 years for scale 1 and one year for scale 2 posts. The candidates will be confirmed on the basis of their performances during the probation period.