Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari, the two men accused of murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur had been trying to join BJP’s minority cell in Rajasthan for years, according to a report. Lal had allegedly expressed support on social media for suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her derogatory comments about the Prophet.

Attari had been navigating himself through the party with the help of BJP followers, said a report by India Today. After his return from pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in 2019, he had been welcomed by Irshad Chainwala, a decade old member of the BJP Minorty Morcha.

Chainwala told India Today that Riyaz would attend a lot of BJP events in the state but would also criticise the party’s ideological beliefs behind closed doors. “He said he wanted to work with the party,” the report quoted the BJP member as saying.

Riyaz Attari had been brought into the BJP by Mohammad Tahir, a party worker, and according to Chainwala, the two seemed close.

Meanwhile, Tahir has been ‘missing’ and his phone remains incommunicado, the report said. Authorities have been working to ascertain whether the murder, which seemed ‘impulsive’ at first glance, may have been the part of a bigger conspiracy.

After the grisly crime, which was documented on video by the accused, both Ghaus and Attari had claimed in another footage that the murder was their revenge for the insult of the Prophet and Islam.

The report further states that the number plate of the motorcycle that the two men rode on the day of the murder – RJ 27 AS 2611 – had been customised and could be linked to the Mumbai terror attack of 26/11.

According to investigators, Riyaz had purchased the bike in 2013, and ‘saw the customisation on the number plate as an achievement for himself’.

