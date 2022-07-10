Udaipur Killing: One More Arrested on Suspicion of Kanhaiya Lal's Murder Conspiracy

Another arrest has been made in the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur after he allegedly supported Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, who is suspected to be part of a meeting that happened just before Lal’s murder, was taken into custody at 6 pm on Saturday.

On July 2, the main accused — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — who were arrested hours after they allegedly hacked Lal to death and two other accused — Mohsin and Asif — who were arrested on June 30 for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to kill the tailor and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop, were produced in the designated court, which is a special CBI court in Jaipur, amid tight security arrangements.

The court had sent them to the NIA’s custody till July 12.

46-year-old Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in Udaipur on June 28 over a post that he had shared on social media in support of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad drew widespread condemnation.

Lal’s brutal killing, which had sparked massive outrage across the country, was also widely shared on social media. Facebook took down a video glorifying the Udaipur murder on the local police’s request, a police officer said on Friday.

The video surfaced on a Facebook page recently and several people supported it. Looking at a possible threat to communal harmony in Udaipur, the police wrote a letter to Facebook seeking its removal and the video was immediately taken down, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

