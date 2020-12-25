Udaipur Man Kills Wife and 4 Children in Fit of Rage After Quarrel, Hangs Self

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and four children in a fit of rage after a quarrel and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kherwara area of Udaipur district.

The incident took place at Robiya Holifalan village on Thursday night where Ranjeet Meena (32) hit his wife Kokila (28) with a sharp-edged weapon after a verbal spat, police said. He also killed his sons Narendra (3) and Lokesh (5); and daughters Jasoda (8) and Guddi (nine months) with the same weapon.

After this, he went outside home and hanged himself from a tree, Kherwara SHO Shayam Singh said. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem. Primary investigation revealed that Ranjeet was a liquor addict and he used to quarrel with his wife often, he said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).