Udaipur Murder: Accused May be Booked Under UAPA; NIA Likely to Take Over; Sec 144 Clamped Across Rajasthan for a Month | Key Points

The two accused in the 20-year-old tailor’s murder case in Udaipur are likely to be charged under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). With this, the National Investigation Agency may take over the probe in the gruesome beheading that took place in broad daylight at a market area in the Rajasthan city. Taking swift action, the state police arrested the accused from Rajsamand district’s Bhim.

According to officials, the Centre is treating the killing as a “terror attack”. The incident has triggered communal tension even as police clamped prohibitory orders in the city for the entire month and suspended internet services in Rajasthan.

Two men slit the throat of the young tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, and then posted a video of the brutal act on social media claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam. They also made threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.

Around 10 days ago, the victim in question had uploaded a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Recently, the saffron party acted against Sharma for her incendiary remarks against Prophet Mohammad that invited backlash from Muslim countries.

The incident soon became a bone of contention between political parties as BJP slammed the ruling Congress in the state. Amid appeals of calm, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident as local residents staged protests demanding Rs 50-lakh compensation and government for the victim’s family.

Here is all you need to know about the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal:

The Rajasthan government has formed a special investigation team, comprising SOG ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore, anti-terror squad inspector-general Prafulla Kumar, one superintendent of police and an additional SP. Assistant sub-inspector Bhanwarlal of Dhanmandi police station has been suspended over the incident. According to sources, he had arranged Kanhaiya Lal’s agreement with the accused after. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 31 lakh for the kin of the deceased and a contractual job to two family members. The incident is now being treated as an act of “Islamic terror” with many sources pointing to the “ISIS links” of one of the accused, who identifies himself as Riaz Attari in the video. It is he beheaded the young tailor. Sources said Attari was in contact with, on three occasions in 2021, with one Mujeeb Abbasi, who was picked up in connection with a recently busted ISIS case. The incident has triggered communal tension in the city. A video of the accused claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam surfaced on social media. Curfew has been imposed in the city with prohibitory orders clamped for a whole month. Internet services have also been suspended in the state. The accused are likely to be booked under the stringent UAPA, while the case may be handed over to the NIA. The accused have been taken into custody by police.

