Udaipur Murder Case: NIA Gets 10-day Remand of All 4 Arrested Accused

A court in Jaipur on Saturday sent all four arrested accused in the Udaipur tailor’s murder case to a 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand.

Teams from the NIA and the Anti-Terrorism Squad presented the four men arrested in the case before the court in Jaipur. Prior to this, a police team from Jaipur took the accused — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad and their accomplices Asif and Mohseen — to the office of the ATS’ Special Operations Group.

According to PTI sources, the NIA has collected all documentary evidence from the ATS.

Akhtari and Mohammad allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop on June 28 for extending supporting to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Additional police force were deployed at the court as well as in city areas for security reasons.

(with inputs from PTI)

