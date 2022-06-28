Udaipur Murder LIVE Updates: Curfew Imposed in Rajasthan City After Man Beheaded for 'Backing Nupur Sharma'; Both Accused Arrested

Read more

then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

The tailor was recently arrested by the local police over his remarks on social media. The incident took place when the assailants entered his shop in the city’s Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them — who later identified himself as Riaz – attacked him with a cleaver. The other man shot the brutal incident with his mobile phone.

The two men fled from the scene and later uploaded the video on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant admitted that they beheaded the tailor.

The incident has created tension in the area as local residents staged a protest and shops were closed. Shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation — Rs 50 lakh and a government job — given to the victim’s family.

As many as 600 police personnel were deployed in the area and internet services were suspended in the city while a curfew can be imposed late into the night.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm.

Udaipur’s superintendent of police said a heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. “Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act,” the SP added.

Reacting over the incident, Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We have talked to CM. Those involved must be arrested and assistance be given to victim’s family. This incident isn’t possible due to a single person, it could be because of some organisation. It’s horrendous and a failure of the administration.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said the Rajasthan government should look into the law and order of the state as it was deteriorating and state police should take action as soon as possible.

(with inputs from PTI)

