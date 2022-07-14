Complaint, 'Compromise' and Crime: Central Agencies Question Police Lapses in Udaipur Murder Case

Central agencies have raised questions over alleged lapses by the Rajasthan Police in the security given to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal who had received threats for his social media posts and was brutally murdered on June 28.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death with a cleaver allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. The duo allegedly filmed the attack and uploaded the clip on social media. In a different video later, they claimed they had hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.

Lal had reportedly received threats after expressing support for BJP’s Nupur Sharma who was suspended from the post of party spokesperson for insulting Prophet Mohammed on a television debate.

According to reports, Lal had approached the local Station House Office after being threatened. Top intelligence sources said he made a complaint on June 16 at Dhanmandi police station fearing for his life. He also did not open his tailoring shop for nearly a week.

Police claim there was a compromise between the two parties. According to sources, Kanahiya Lal in his statement said he did not make any comments on social media and it was his son who did so.

He reportedly received a call from the police about the complaint against him, but a compromise was reached. Sources said this compromise was not honoured by other party and police didn’t listen to him despite pleading that he wasn’t being allowed to open his shop.

Both Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were caught in Rajsamand hours after the crime. Other arrests followed over the next few days as the NIA took charge of the case that triggered communal tension in Udaipur and led to protests at several other places.

The NIA re-registered the case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on June 29 after taking it over from the Rajasthan Police. The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur.

