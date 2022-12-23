Udaipur Tailor's Killing: Agencies Scan Gos And Riyaz's Pak Contacts, Dawat-e-Islami in Focus | Exclusive

Investigating agencies are verifying more details about the 18-19 Pakistani phone numbers that Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Gos Mohammad, two accused in the brutal killing of Rajasthan tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, were allegedly in touch with, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the details of these individuals who are apparently from the Madani channel owned by Sunni outfit Dawat-e-Islami.

According to sources, agencies are verifying if these individuals from Pakistan instigated the accused to carry out the murder.

Dawat-e-Islami is a Karachi-based organisation run by Maulana Ilyas Attar Qadri.

The organisation also has branches in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

It has centres in Nepalgunj in Nepal and this route is used for Pakistan as well.

About ten Indian states have branches of Dawat-e-Islami.

In 2011, Dawat-e-Islami operative Mumtaz Qadri killed Pakistan’s Punjab province governor Salman Taseer.

The outfit has also opened bookstalls as well as primary schools and madrassas in India, where those between the ages of six and 20 are admitted and given religious education.

Once they are ready, certain identified youth are called to Karachi. There they are given Islamic education and taught how to work, say sources.

After the controversy over now-ousted BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad, two Pakistani nationals Salman Bhai and Abbu Ibrahim told Gos and Riyaz to carry out a protest on the issue and asked Gos Mohammad to do something big in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet (RC-27/2022/NIA/DLI) before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, Rajasthan, against 11 people including Riyaz and Gos over Kanhaiyya Lal’s murder.

The men who slit the victim’s throat later posted videos on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks of Nupur Sharma.

