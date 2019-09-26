Uday Express Vizag-Vijaywada Double-decker AC Train: All You Need to Know
The double-decker AC train will offer a comfortable and luxurious train travel experience to business travellers. The train is priced at Rs 525 from Vishakha to Vijayawada for AC chair car.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Situated in Andhra Pradesh, the cities of Vishakhapatnam, also known as Vizag, and Vijaywada are located at a distance of 351 kms. While there are a number of trains operating between Vizag and Vijaywada on a daily basis, taking the duration between 6 to 8 hours, there is another addition to the list. Suresh Channabasappa Angadi, MoS, Minister of Railways, Government of India, officially inaugurated a new double-decker AC train from Vishakha to Vijayawada on Thursday, September 26. Named UDAY Express or the Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri service, the train has brought in comfort to many daily passengers.
It will offer a comfortable and luxurious train travel experience to business travellers. The train is priced at Rs 525 from Vishakha to Vijayawada for AC chair car. It will provide faster connectivity between Vishakhapatnam and Vijaywada, covering the distance of 350 km in just 5 hours.
The train number 22701 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada UDAY Express will depart from Visakhapatnam station at 5:45 AM and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 AM. On the same day, the train number 22702 Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam UDAY Express will depart from Vijayawada station at 5:30 PM and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10:55 PM.
The new AC double-decker train will run five days a week i.e., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The train also offers other features including pantry and dining area in every third coach, automatic food and beverages vending machine, smoke detection alarm system, modular bio toilets, anti-graffiti vinyl wrapped interiors and air suspension system with multiple shock absorbers, among others.
The train operates with 9 AC double-Decker coaches and 2-motor power cars. The stops between Vijaywada and Vizag and vice-versa will be at Ranu, Ponu Duvwada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Sumalakota, Rajahmundry, Tadeepalligudem and Eluru.
