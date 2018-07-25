Udayakumar Custodial Death: 2 Kerala Cops Get Capital Punishment, 3 Others Jail

A special CBI court here on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to two constables convicted in the 2005 custodial death of Udayakumar.Constables K Jithakumar and S V Sreekumar were awarded the death sentence while the other three accused, Former fort assistant commissioner T K Haridas, former circle inspector E K Sabu, former sub-inspector Ajith Kumar, who were found guilty of conspiracy and destruction of evidence, have been given three years imprisonment each.Udayakumar, 26, was taken into custody by the police on September 27, 2005 along with his friend Suresh from Sreekanteswaram Park. Suresh had a police record of petty thefts. The police grew suspicious when they found Rs 4,000 in his possession.He was taken into custody and was allegedly subjected to third degree torture to extract confession. This subsequently led to his death.The CBI filed a chargesheet in September 2010. Murder charges were framed against Jithakumar, Sreekumar and Soman. Soman had died during the trial.The case was initially being probed by the crime branch of Kerala police. But Udayakumar’s mother had moved court seeking CBI inquiry in 2008.