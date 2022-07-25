Uddhav Moves SC for Stay on EC Order on 'Real Sena' as Shinde Breaks Away Another Member

The Shiv Sena faction, led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought a stay on the Election Commission’s proceedings on the Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav faction has claimed that the EC cannot determine which the real Shiv Sena is, till a decision on disqualification of rebel MLAs is made. The development came amid another jolt to the Uddhav camp, as Sena leader Arjun Khotkar joined the Shinde camp on Monday.

“If the ECI is allowed to proceed with the proceedings initiated by it on 22.07.2022, it would not only precipitate issues of great Constitutional import pending before this Court, it would also cause irreparable injury to the Applicant as any proceedings before the ECI relying upon the Petition of persons whose status as legislators is itself in question before this Court will not be just and proper,” the plea said.

It further says that the Eknath faction have been indulging in several illegal activities contrary to the Constitution of the Shiv Sena.

“Further such proceedings would also be in teeth of settled law that an inquiry into a matter which is sub-judice before the Court amounts to interference with the judicial proceedings and thus, amounts to contempt of the court as has been held in a number of decisions of this Hon’ble Court and various High Courts,” the plea says.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has said unlike previous rebellions in the party, the revolt this time was aimed at “finishing off” the Sena. The Sena indulges in politics for Hindutva, whereas the BJP uses Hindutva for its political interests, Thackeray claimed while addressing the Sena workers on Sunday after inaugurating a ward level party office in south Mumbai.

Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM. “Unlike the earlier rebellions, this coup is to finish off the Shiv Sena forever. They have hired professional agencies to counter us. This is a battle between money and loyalty,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray, who will turn 62 on July 27, said this time he does not want bouquets on his birthday, but affidavits from the Sena workers that they trust the party and more and more registrations of people as party members.

