Covid Crisis: Uddhav Orders 'Strict Implementation' of Maha Curfew, Yogi Asks UP to Gear Up for Migrants' Rush

As the 15-day janata curfew kicked off in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure restrictions were being strictly followed. He directed the officials to check jumbo facilities, get fire audits done on priority and understand coronavirus protocols from the Covid task force team.

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey said that home guard will help the state police to crack down on violators of new Covid-19 rules. He added that police won’t use force unnecessarily. “Only those travelling for essential purposes should go out. Police will take a call on whether someone is out for a valid reason. If someone’s breaking the rule on purpose, police will use force,” Pandey warned. He further said that the deadly coronavirus had not even spared his team as 36,000 officers have tested positive till date, while 3,160 are active cases.

Amid steep rise in cases and speculations of a lockdown in Maharashtra, several migrant workers had once again started leaving for their home states, with crowded queues being witnessed outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Mumbai’s Kurla.

“This is the second time I’m going back to Uttar Pradesh. I used to work at a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) but now it’s shut. I’ll return and probably help my family with farming,” said Vivek Thakur told News18.

The fresh exodus has prompted Uttar Pradesh to gear up for possible home-coming of migrant labourers. The government has asked districts to be prepared and make quarantine centres at Panchayat level.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place in Maharashtra, Thackeray said. He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

