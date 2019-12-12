Take the pledge to vote

Uddhav Thackeray Greets Sharad Pawar on His 79 Birthday, Lauds Him as 'Guide' of MVA

Thackeray described Pawar as the 'guide' of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi, the front set up by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in the state last month.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Greets Sharad Pawar on His 79 Birthday, Lauds Him as 'Guide' of MVA
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. (Image: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the occasion of his 79th birthday on Thursday.

Thackeray described Pawar as the "guide" of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi, the front set up by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in the state last month.

The chief minister, in a message posted on micro-blogging site Twitter, extend his good wishes to Pawar and prayed for his long and healthy life.

He also paid tributes to late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, whose birth anniversary is being observed on Thursday.

The chief minister described Munde as a "people's leader and son of Marathawada". Munde died in June 2014 after his car met with a road accident in New Delhi.

The late BJP veteran's daughter Pankaja Munde, who was a Cabinet minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led state government, lost the October 21 Assembly election from Parli to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
