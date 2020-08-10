Uddhav Thackeray Holds Meeting With Key MVA Leaders to Discuss Covid-19 Crisis, Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with key leaders-ministers from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and is understood to have discussed the COVID-19 situation and other issues with them.

The meeting took place at Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai.

The over three-hour-long meeting - attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (of the NCP) and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (from the Congress) among others - took place in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, too, attended the meeting.

According to sources, issues relating to the current COVID-19 situation and farm loan waiver were discussed during the meeting.

MVA leaders have been stressing on proper coordination to avoid possible differences among themselves over decision-making.

The Congress and the NCP are part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.