Bombay HC Allows Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to Hold Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena permission to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier denied permission for the rally to both the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde citing law and order concerns.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body’s order refusing them permission.

The Bombay High Court observed the Mumbai Civic body misused its powers in deciding the application of petitioners. “In our view, BMC’s order rejecting the application citing law and order is a clear abuse of process of the law. It is not the corporation’s case that in the last 7 decades there was a law and order situation.”

The high court allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

Shortly after the high court order, Maharashtra education minister and spokesperson for the Shinde camp Deepak Kesarkar told News18, that it was not a setback as “whatever the court decides is binding on everybody.”

“We will be holding it somewhere else,” he said urging people from all over Maharashtra to join the annual Dussehra rally.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the high court’s decision and said she was “grateful to the high court for upholding the truth.”

