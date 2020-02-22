Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Uddhav Thackeray Needs to be Briefed about NPR and CAA, Says Congress Leader Manish Tiwari

Tiwari's remarks came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is important that the NPR takes places in the country, while saying that either the CAA or the NPR will not be carried out in Maharashtra.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uddhav Thackeray Needs to be Briefed about NPR and CAA, Says Congress Leader Manish Tiwari
File photo of Congress leader Manish Tewari.

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003, to understand how National Population Register (NPR) is the basis of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and religion cannot be basis of citizenship.

In a tweet, Tewari said, "CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003 to understand how NPR is basis of NRC. Once you do NPR, you cannot stop NRC.”

“On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion cannot be basis of Citizenship," he said.

His remarks came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that nobody should feel threatened by the CAA or NPR as these measures are not meant to drive away anyone from the country.

The Shiv Sena chief had said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is "dangerous" for Muslims, but added that the exercise will not be carried out in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi that lasted nearly an hour, Thackeray had said he had a discussion on the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

"Talking about NPR and Census...the census happens every 10 years and it is important that it takes place. I have assured all the citizens of my state that no one's right will be taken away," he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram