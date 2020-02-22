Uddhav Thackeray Needs to be Briefed about NPR and CAA, Says Congress Leader Manish Tiwari
Tiwari's remarks came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is important that the NPR takes places in the country, while saying that either the CAA or the NPR will not be carried out in Maharashtra.
File photo of Congress leader Manish Tewari.
New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003, to understand how National Population Register (NPR) is the basis of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and religion cannot be basis of citizenship.
In a tweet, Tewari said, "CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003 to understand how NPR is basis of NRC. Once you do NPR, you cannot stop NRC.”
“On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion cannot be basis of Citizenship," he said.
His remarks came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that nobody should feel threatened by the CAA or NPR as these measures are not meant to drive away anyone from the country.
The Shiv Sena chief had said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is "dangerous" for Muslims, but added that the exercise will not be carried out in Maharashtra.
Talking to reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi that lasted nearly an hour, Thackeray had said he had a discussion on the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.
"Talking about NPR and Census...the census happens every 10 years and it is important that it takes place. I have assured all the citizens of my state that no one's right will be taken away," he had said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Donald Trump Become 'LGBTQ Hero' Just Before His Visit to India?
- Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Samsung Sent a Weird 1 Notification By Mistake, And People Started to See Conspiracies
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh