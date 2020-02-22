Uddhav Thackeray Needs to be Briefed about NPR and CAA, Says Congress Leader Manish Tiwari

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003, to understand how National Population Register (NPR) is the basis of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and religion cannot be basis of citizenship.

In a tweet, Tewari said, "CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003 to understand how NPR is basis of NRC. Once you do NPR, you cannot stop NRC.”

“On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion cannot be basis of Citizenship," he said.

His remarks came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that nobody should feel threatened by the CAA or NPR as these measures are not meant to drive away anyone from the country.

The Shiv Sena chief had said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is "dangerous" for Muslims, but added that the exercise will not be carried out in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi that lasted nearly an hour, Thackeray had said he had a discussion on the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

"Talking about NPR and Census...the census happens every 10 years and it is important that it takes place. I have assured all the citizens of my state that no one's right will be taken away," he had said.

