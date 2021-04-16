Uddhav Thackeray Reviews Monsoon Preparedness in Mumbai, Directs Officials to Complete all Work by May 31

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation of all pre-monsoon work, like cleaning of drains to avoid outbreak of any contagious disease, amid growing concerns over alarming coronavirus situation. “The outbreak of Corona virus is increasing yet care should be taken that it will not have any effect on the pre -monsoon work,” Thackeray said, as he directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to complete all works by May 31. He held an online meeting to review the pre-monsoon preparedness and status of work in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Environment Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban Aditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal, were among top ministers and officials who attended the meeting.

Thackeray directed MMC to clear drains and nullahs to ensure no water-logging takes place and that people should be warned against dumping debris on roads and footpaths. Thackeray said while the state is grappling with coronavirus cases, chances of diseases like malaria and dengue can increase in monsoon and measures should be taken to avoid such cases. In order to prevent the spread of such contagious diseases, effective measures should be taken.

Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray said that steps should be immediately taken to avoid water logging near construction sites of Coastal Road and metro.

Municipal commissioner Chahal said that desilting of nullahs was already kickstarted in October 2020 as per the instructions of the chief minister. He said over 400 sites have been identified in Mumbai where waterlogging situation can arise and work is on to make necessary repairs. He also said that buildings in dilapidated conditions where risk of collapse are high in Mumbai have been served notices and the residents have been moved to safer places.

Monsoon in Mumbai lately has thrown challenges for the government. From building collapse, road collapse and water-logging situations in recent years has caused considerable casualties in the city.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather has said the Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 per cent of the country’s rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year.

