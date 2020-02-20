Uddhav Thackeray to Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, after snapping ties up the BJP, post the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday. Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the visit. "It will be a courtesy call," Raut said. Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.
The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the assembly elections in October.
