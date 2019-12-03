Take the pledge to vote

Uddhav Thackeray Wants a Bangkok-style Multi-level Aquarium for Tourists in Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray said that tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal and there is a need to have an international multilevel aquarium in the first stage.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Wants a Bangkok-style Multi-level Aquarium for Tourists in Mumbai
A child looks at sharks at Siam Ocean World in Bangkok. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wants a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai on the lines of Bangkok-based Ocean World, a popular tourist attraction in Thailand.

Thackeray on Monday ordered the state tourism department to draft a proposal to develop a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai.

He issued the instruction after holding a meeting with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials here.

Thackeray said, "Mumbai is an international city. Tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal. Hence, as a part of it we need to have an international multilevel aquarium in the first stage."

"I have asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the project."

Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World (formerly known as Siam Ocean World) is one of the largest aquariums in Southeast Asia. Located two storeys below Siam Paragon shopping mall, it has over 30,000 marine animals from across the world.

At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed major tourism projects which are under development and also those which have been proposed.

