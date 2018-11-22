English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uddhav Wonders For How Long Will People be 'Fooled' With 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' Slogan
Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Loading...
Pune/Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday said the Ram temple issue is raked up before every election and wondered for how long will people be 'fooled' with the 'mandir wahi banayenge' slogan.
Thackeray said that during his visit to Ayodhya on November 25, he would "seek an answer" as to how many more elections will people be fooled with the slogan.
The Sena chief collected soil from Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, where Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. He told reporters that he will carry the soil to Ayodhya during his visit on Sunday.
Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.
"The soil where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born carries with it sentiments of all Hindus and collecting these sentiments will speed up the process of the construction of Ram temple," he said.
"The issue of Ram temple is raked up before every election. I will seek an answer as to for how many more elections will the people be fooled with the slogan Mandir wahi banayenge," he said.
The slogan is used by Hindutva groups, who aim to build a Ram temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Asked if permissions were granted for his public rally in Ayodhya, Thackeray said his original programme includes visit to the site to seek Lord Ram's blessings, as announced
in the rally.
"Seers there had expressed their desire that I should visit the site, so I will take their blessings and also take part in the evening aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river," he said.
In a bid to intensify his party's campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan -- 'Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar' (first the temple, then the government).
A Sena functionary said a special train has been booked to ferry Shiv Sena members to Ayodhya for Thackeray's visit.
Women party workers and Yuva Sena cadres have been asked not to come to Ayodhya for want of accommodation, he said.
Thackeray said that during his visit to Ayodhya on November 25, he would "seek an answer" as to how many more elections will people be fooled with the slogan.
The Sena chief collected soil from Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, where Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. He told reporters that he will carry the soil to Ayodhya during his visit on Sunday.
Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.
"The soil where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born carries with it sentiments of all Hindus and collecting these sentiments will speed up the process of the construction of Ram temple," he said.
"The issue of Ram temple is raked up before every election. I will seek an answer as to for how many more elections will the people be fooled with the slogan Mandir wahi banayenge," he said.
The slogan is used by Hindutva groups, who aim to build a Ram temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Asked if permissions were granted for his public rally in Ayodhya, Thackeray said his original programme includes visit to the site to seek Lord Ram's blessings, as announced
in the rally.
"Seers there had expressed their desire that I should visit the site, so I will take their blessings and also take part in the evening aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river," he said.
In a bid to intensify his party's campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan -- 'Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar' (first the temple, then the government).
A Sena functionary said a special train has been booked to ferry Shiv Sena members to Ayodhya for Thackeray's visit.
Women party workers and Yuva Sena cadres have been asked not to come to Ayodhya for want of accommodation, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Minerva FC, Chennaiyin FC Poised for Historic Asia Debut
- Rembrandt Painting, with Artist's 'Fingerprints', Expected to Fetch $7 Million
- Bhaiaji Superhit: Sunny Deol Needs to Reinvent Himself Now More Than Ever
- Leaning Tower of Pisa Straightens, Experts Say Landmark Finally Stable After 900 Years
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...