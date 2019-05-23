English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Udhampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udhampur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Udhampur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.08%. The estimated literacy level of Udhampur is 64.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jitendra Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,976 votes which was 5.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ch Lal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,394 votes which was 2.19% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.89% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Udhampur was: Jitendra Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,87,637 men, 6,81,434 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Udhampur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Udhampur is: 32.922 75.1331
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उधमपुर, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); উধমপুর, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); उधमपुर, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); ઉધમપુર, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); உத்தம்பூர், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); ఉధంపూర్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಉದ್ಧಂಪುರ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ഉദംപുർ, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Udhampur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NVCP
--
--
Mohd Ayub
DSSP
--
--
Lal Singh
SHS
--
--
Meenakshi
IND
--
--
Bansi Lal
IND
--
--
Rakesh Mudgal
JKNPP
--
--
Harsh Dev Singh
INC
--
--
Vikramaditya Singh
IND
--
--
Garib Singh
IND
--
--
Shaber Ahmed
IND
--
--
Firdous Ahmed Bawani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Dr. Jitendra Singh
BSP
--
--
Tilak Raj Bhagat
