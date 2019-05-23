Udhampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr. Jitendra Singh BJP Dr. Jitendra Singh LEADING

Udhampur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NVCP -- -- Mohd Ayub DSSP -- -- Lal Singh SHS -- -- Meenakshi IND -- -- Bansi Lal IND -- -- Rakesh Mudgal JKNPP -- -- Harsh Dev Singh INC -- -- Vikramaditya Singh IND -- -- Garib Singh IND -- -- Shaber Ahmed IND -- -- Firdous Ahmed Bawani NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dr. Jitendra Singh Leading BSP -- -- Tilak Raj Bhagat

5. Udhampur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.08%. The estimated literacy level of Udhampur is 64.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jitendra Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,976 votes which was 5.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ch Lal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,394 votes which was 2.19% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.89% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Udhampur was: Jitendra Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,87,637 men, 6,81,434 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Udhampur is: 32.922 75.1331Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उधमपुर, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); উধমপুর, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); उधमपुर, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); ઉધમપુર, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); உத்தம்பூர், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); ఉధంపూర్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಉದ್ಧಂಪುರ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ഉദംപുർ, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)