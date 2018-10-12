GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: 141 Junior Engineer Jobs, Apply before 5th November 2018

UDHD Jharkhand aims to recruit candidates from Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering background on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions and submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:31 PM IST
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 Registration to fill 141 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Urban Development & Housing Department, Jharkhand – udhd.jharkhand.gov.in. UDHD Jharkhand aims to recruit candidates from Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering background on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM:

How to apply for UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 of Junior Engineers?
Step 1 – Visit the official webpage - http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2 – Under Careers drop down, click on Recruitments
Step 3 – Click on the tab that reads, ‘Invitation of applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) on contractual basis (through selection committee) for providing services in various Urban Local bodies under Urban Development & Housing Department, Jharkhand’
Step 4 – Go through the pdf to ascertain your eligibility and understand the pay matrix
Step 5 – Click on the online application link
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in/Handlers/RecHandler.ashx?id=1R-10102018031045PM.pdf
Application Fee:
Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.2000 only via NEFT as per account details given in the official advertisement above. Candidates who had applied online or offline against Advertisement No-11 dated 02.01.2018 and Advertisement No-272 dated 15-01-2018 need not pay the application fee, however, they need to register afresh and submit fresh applications.
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Junior Engineer Civil: 93 Posts

Junior Engineer Electrical: 23 Posts

Junior Engineer Mechanical: 25 Posts
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
