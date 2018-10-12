English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: 141 Junior Engineer Jobs, Apply before 5th November 2018
UDHD Jharkhand aims to recruit candidates from Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering background on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions and submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM.
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 Registration to fill 141 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Urban Development & Housing Department, Jharkhand – udhd.jharkhand.gov.in. UDHD Jharkhand aims to recruit candidates from Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering background on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM:
How to apply for UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 of Junior Engineers?
Step 1 – Visit the official webpage - http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2 – Under Careers drop down, click on Recruitments
Step 3 – Click on the tab that reads, ‘Invitation of applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) on contractual basis (through selection committee) for providing services in various Urban Local bodies under Urban Development & Housing Department, Jharkhand’
Step 4 – Go through the pdf to ascertain your eligibility and understand the pay matrix
Step 5 – Click on the online application link
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in/Handlers/RecHandler.ashx?id=1R-10102018031045PM.pdf
Application Fee:
Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.2000 only via NEFT as per account details given in the official advertisement above. Candidates who had applied online or offline against Advertisement No-11 dated 02.01.2018 and Advertisement No-272 dated 15-01-2018 need not pay the application fee, however, they need to register afresh and submit fresh applications.
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Junior Engineer Civil: 93 Posts
Junior Engineer Electrical: 23 Posts
Junior Engineer Mechanical: 25 Posts
UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Junior Engineer Civil: 93 Posts
Junior Engineer Electrical: 23 Posts
Junior Engineer Mechanical: 25 Posts
