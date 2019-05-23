English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Udupi Chikmagalur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udupi Chikmagalur (ಉಡುಪಿ - ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udupi Chikmagalur (ಉಡುಪಿ - ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Udupi Chikmagalur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.47%. The estimated literacy level of Udupi Chikmagalur is 84.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,81,643 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, D V Sadananda Gowda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,018 votes which was 3.23% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Udupi Chikmagalur was: Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,79,285 men, 7,07,947 women and 62 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Udupi Chikmagalur is: 13.5 75.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उदुपी चिकमगलूर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); উদুপি চিকমঙ্গলুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); उडुपी चिकमंगलळूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ઉડીપી ચિકમાગલુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); உடுப்பி- சிக்மகலுர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); ఉడిపి చిక్ మంగళూర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಉಡುಪಿ - ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഉഡുപ്പി ചിക് മംഗളൂർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Shobha Karandlaje
BJP
Shobha Karandlaje
LEADING
Udupi Chikmagalur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Comrade Vijaykumar
PSS
--
--
M.K Dayananda
RPOI(K)
--
--
Shekar Havanje
UPP
--
--
Suresh Kunder
IND
--
--
Abdul Rahman
SHS
--
--
P. Goutham Prabhu
BJP
--
--
Shobha Karandlaje
IND
--
--
K.C. Prakash
IND
--
--
Amrith Shenoy P
IND
--
--
Maggalamakki Ganesh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(S)
--
--
Pramod Madhwaraj
BSP
--
--
P. Parameshwara
