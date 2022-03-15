Udupi Ground Report after Hijab Verdict: Tones Hushed, Petitioners Emotional, College Hopeful

Women clad in burkhas and hijab (head scarf) is not an unusual sight in the temple town of Udupi, Karnataka. But on Tuesday, the roads of the otherwise bustling city were empty, with schools and colleges closed at a time when most students would have been writing their final examinations for the academic year.

The state government had imposed prohibitory orders as the verdict on the Hijab controversy was to be delivered. The tension in the air was palpable, with police presence in strategic places and patrolling.

The Karnataka high court dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the “headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith".

Soon after, local residents were speaking in lowered voices about the verdict delivered by a full bench consisting of Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice JM Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The controversy began after six Muslim girls studying in the government PU College insisted that they wanted to attend classes wearing a hijab. The college authorities opposed it, saying it was not in accordance with the college uniform code, marking the beginning of a standoff between protesting students and the state government. Educational institutions were forced to shut down as protests began turning violent and took communal colour.

LOCALS SAY

Abdullah sells ‘attar’ (perfume) just outside the gates of the Jamia Masjid on mosque road in Udupi. He had just heard about the verdict.

“What can you do? It is God’s will. It is sad that we have to face such a day, if you ask our elders, they will explain how the hijab and burkha are important. I worry for those girls and their education. They are smart and have defended themselves well, but then I do not agree with what the court,” he said, stroking his long beard while standing under the shade of a tree to escape Udupi’s sweltering heat.

“It has become a hot issue for everyone to talk about. Hotter than the summer here,” he joked, while requesting that the reporter should not photograph him as it is against his religion.

Ashok, an auto driver and a friend of Abdullah, had been streaming the high court verdict live on his phone for the benefit of other autorickshaw drivers parked at the stand.

When asked what he felt about the verdict, he suddenly dropped into a whisper.

“It is a sensitive topic. Everybody is scared. Nobody wants to even utter the word hijab. The police are here to ensure nobody creates trouble,” he said, pointing towards a Karnataka state reserve police bus stationed just outside the masjid.

STUDENTSPEAK

Five hours after the verdict was delivered, the six Muslim girls addressed the media. At the very beginning, they expressed their anguish and sadness over the verdict. But as the press conference progressed, the girls got emotional and rushed out to a waiting vehicle in tears.

“We had a lot of trust and faith that our rights would be upheld. We thought we would get justice. We have decided not to attend class without a hijab. We will take every legal way forward,” said Almas AH, one of the petitioners in the case.

Alia Asadi, also a petitioner, stressed that education is as important to them as their hijab.

Nearly 8.2% of Udupi’s population is Muslim and another 85% Hindus, according to the Census of India 2011.

News18 visited the both colleges, Udupi government girls PU College and the MGM Pre University and Degree College, where the chaotic scenes of hijab-clad girls being denied entry as saffron scarves clad boys trying to heckle them was seen.

While the gates of the Government PU Girls College were locked and there was police presence inside the premises, MGM, although deserted, did not have additional state police forces stationed outside their gates.

Two young girls who were students at MGM College had come to the college to enquire when they can attend classes. The security at the gate asked them to return the next day, as the college was closed.

News18 caught up with them to ask them on what they felt about the controversy and the constant closure of the educational institutions.

“I want to be a teacher,” said one of the girls while parking her two-wheeler by the roadside. “I want to educate the next generation, which is why it is important to educate oneself about tolerance, peace and equality. I am irritated with the constant closure of the college. Just because a handful of girls want to be adamant, we are suffering,” the student said, on condition of anonymity.

Standing by her was her classmate and best friend.

“I wear a hijab, but when it is said in the college rules that you can’t wear it to class, I understand. For me, education is important. My parents also know that, so they have given me the freedom to decide,” she told News18.com.

Udupi BJP MLA and Government PU College development committee chairman Raghupathy Bhat welcomed the verdict. “Now we request all students to peacefully return to colleges. We would also like to help the girls who petitioned the court. We will give them the necessary notes of the classes they missed, so they can catch up with the syllabus. It is better to let the issue rest here.”

