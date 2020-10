Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital. Giving the information in a tweet, Bhat said "I have tested positive for Covid-19. On the advice of doctors, I have gotten admitted to hospital. As I am under treatment, I will not be able to respond to calls from the public for a few days. Forgive me."

Bhat asked all those who came in contact with him in the last four to five days to take care and go into quarantine.