UFO Spotted Near PM Modi's Residence on June 7 Sets Alarm Bells Ringing

An Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was seen hovering near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence on June 7, sparking fears of a security threat.The incident sent security personnel into a tizzy but police are still clueless about what the flying object was.The area around the Prime Minister’s house till a 2km radius is a no-fly zone.On spotting the flying object, SPG officials posted at Modi’s residence immediately made a PCR call but by the time a police team arrived, the object was out of sight.After the incident was reported at 7.30pm that day, the message was conveyed to the National Security Guard and Delhi Air Traffic Control.The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Airport authority were also informed by the PM’s security unit.However, even after a massive search for several hours, the UFO could not be found.Deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district, Madhur Verma, told CNN-News 18, “We have not registered any FIR. It could have been a drone, which is common. I cannot disclose more information.”