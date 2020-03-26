Ugadi 2020: All You Need to Know About the Spring Festival

Ugadi is celebrated to mark the New Year’s day for those belonging to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The festival is observed on the first day of the lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra of the Hindu calendar. The month of Chaitra typically falls in March or April.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend greetings in both Kannada and Telugu. In his posts, he has mentioned that he prays that aspirations are met and all of us get the strength to overcome the crisis.

ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷ ಬಂದಿದೆ! ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಈಡೇರಿಸಲಿ, ವಿಪತ್ತುಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರಬರಲು ಹೊಸ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ತರಲಿ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಸಂತಸ ಮತ್ತು ಅದಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಮಿಗಿಲಾಗಿ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಆಶಿರ್ವಾದವಿರಲಿ. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

ఉగాదితో కొత్త సంవత్సరం ఆరంభం అవుతోంది.ఈ సంవత్సరం ప్రజల ఆశలు ఆకాంక్షలు నెరవేర్చి, కష్టాలను అధిగమించే నూతనశక్తిని ప్రసాదిస్తుందని ఆశిస్తున్నాను. ప్రజలందరూ సుఖ సంతోషాలతో, ముఖ్యంగా ఆరోగ్యంతో వుండాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

In Kannada, the day’s greetings are exchanged by saying Yugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu, while in Telugu the traditional greeting for the day is kroththa yeta, ugadi panduga, palukarimpulu or ugadi subhaakankshalu

As a mark of celebration, people make rangoli in their houses, decorate the doors with mango leaf strings, exchange gifts, wear new clothes etc. Believers also visit the Temple on the day to seek blessings of the all mighty for the new year.

A special dish known as Pachadi is prepared on the day. The dish combines all flavours including sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and spicy. According to the Telugu and Kannada traditions, this is a symbolic reminder that an individual must expect all flavours of experiences in the upcoming year and make the most of it.

