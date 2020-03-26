Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ugadi 2020: All You Need to Know About the Spring Festival

The festival is observed on the first day of the lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra of the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 26, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Ugadi 2020: All You Need to Know About the Spring Festival
Image for representation.

Ugadi is celebrated to mark the New Year’s day for those belonging to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The festival is observed on the first day of the lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra of the Hindu calendar. The month of Chaitra typically falls in March or April.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend greetings in both Kannada and Telugu. In his posts, he has mentioned that he prays that aspirations are met and all of us get the strength to overcome the crisis.

In Kannada, the day’s greetings are exchanged by saying Yugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu, while in Telugu the traditional greeting for the day is kroththa yeta, ugadi panduga, palukarimpulu or ugadi subhaakankshalu

As a mark of celebration, people make rangoli in their houses, decorate the doors with mango leaf strings, exchange gifts, wear new clothes etc. Believers also visit the Temple on the day to seek blessings of the all mighty for the new year.

A special dish known as Pachadi is prepared on the day. The dish combines all flavours including sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and spicy. According to the Telugu and Kannada traditions, this is a symbolic reminder that an individual must expect all flavours of experiences in the upcoming year and make the most of it.

