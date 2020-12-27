UGC Announces New UG, PG Non-Engineering Online Open Courses

Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) has announced new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes on Swayam Platform for the next academic session. The Consortium for Educational Communication is set up under the inter-university centre of University Grants Commission (UGC). The semester would begin in January 2021.

As many as 46 postgraduate and 78 undergraduate non-engineering Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCS) will be offered online on Swayam platform.

All those students who are interested in Massive Online Open Courses can visit the UGC’s website— ugc.ac.in or Swayam portal at swayam.gov.in/CEC and apply for the same.

In addition to this, UGC has also introduced specific online courses on Swayam portal for academic fraternity, professionals, senior citizens and homemakers.

All the candidates who are enrolled as regular or part-time students with the affiliated colleges and universities including the Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are eligible to apply. The authorities have also allowed students to avail the course-credit transfer benefit from this system.

To guide the students and help with the curriculum, separate Swayam mentors from different regions have been appointed. These mentors will also help the students in taking up the online courses amid COVID-19 .

Refund cancellation: UGC to Universities

Earlier, on December 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed universities and colleges across the nation to refund the full amount of fee collected from the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students in case the students have withdrawn their admissions or have migrated till November 30, 2020.

In the wake of COVID-19 and challenges faced by students and their parents, the decision to refund the full amount has been taken as a ‘special case’ for this session only.

“In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case. To be crystal clear, the entire fees including all charges are refunded in totality (zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellation/ migration up to 30.11.2020. Thereafter, on cancellation/Withdrawal of admissions up to 31.12,2020, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as Processing fee,” UGC said.