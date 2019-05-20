Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

UGC Asks Universities to Observe Anti-Terrorism Day on 21 May

Anti-Terrorism day in India is observed to wean away the youth from terrorism and arouse awareness as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UGC Asks Universities to Observe Anti-Terrorism Day on 21 May
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
Loading...
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to observe 21 May as Anti-Terrorism day to wean away the youth from terrorism.

The activities suggested for the day include debates, discussions, symposium, pledge taking ceremony and screening of films. "Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism day in India to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest," the commission said in a letter to vice-chancellors.

"You are requested to kindly observe the 'Anti-terrorism day' in your university and in your affiliated colleges on 21 May 2019. You should accordingly organise appropriate programmes suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the letter stated.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram