Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
UGC Asks Universities to Observe Anti-Terrorism Day on 21 May
Anti-Terrorism day in India is observed to wean away the youth from terrorism and arouse awareness as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest.
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to observe 21 May as Anti-Terrorism day to wean away the youth from terrorism.
The activities suggested for the day include debates, discussions, symposium, pledge taking ceremony and screening of films. "Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism day in India to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest," the commission said in a letter to vice-chancellors.
"You are requested to kindly observe the 'Anti-terrorism day' in your university and in your affiliated colleges on 21 May 2019. You should accordingly organise appropriate programmes suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the letter stated.
The activities suggested for the day include debates, discussions, symposium, pledge taking ceremony and screening of films. "Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism day in India to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest," the commission said in a letter to vice-chancellors.
"You are requested to kindly observe the 'Anti-terrorism day' in your university and in your affiliated colleges on 21 May 2019. You should accordingly organise appropriate programmes suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the letter stated.
